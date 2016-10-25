McDonald's drive-thru argument leads to two arrests

Deputy Christian Carrier of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said he responded to an assault that began at McDonald’s and reoccurred at a residence on First Avenue.

The alleged victim told Carrier that he was in the drive-thru lane and the driver of a vehicle towing a boat asked him to back up. The man agreed to do so, and attempted to ask the vehicle behind him to back up for the boat. He said the vehicle was driven by Adam Lynn Grindstaff, 25, 1400 Orleans St., Johnson City, and Donald L. Grindstaff, 56, 125 Old Stoney Creek Road, Elizabethton, was the passenger.

Carrier reported that the man told him Grindstaff refused to back up and he soon got into an argument with the Grindstaffs, who then assaulted him while he was still inside his vehicle.

The man said he began following the Grindstaffs when they drove from the parking lot as he tried to get their license plate number. They pulled into a residence on First Avenue. While the man remained inside his vehicle, he said Donald Grindstaff began striking his vehicle with metal pole from an ADT yard sign.

Carrier said Donald Grindstaff told him he struck the car in “self defense.” Carrier said both the front and rear windshields, along with the passenger side post were heavily damaged.

Adam Lynn Grindstaff was charged with simple assault. Donald L. Grindstaff was charged with simple assault and vandalism.