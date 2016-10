Michael Smith was in his home on Devils Nose Road just north of Rogersville around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning when a woman later identified as Savonna Mae Collier allegedly entered his residence.

Collier was later arrested after allegedly attempting to flee the residence in Smith’s $20,000 UTV.

She was prevented from escaping in the UTV when Smith’s wife arrived home from driving a school bus route and blocked the road with her bus.

