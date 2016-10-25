Guest River Gorge body identified as missing SW Virginia man

Hikers in the Guest River Gorge Scenic Trail, a Jefferson National Forest recreation area located south of Coeburn, discovered the body Sunday about a mile and a half from the trailhead on the river side of the trail Sunday afternoon.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiners office in Roanoke to determine identification and cause of death if possible.

The WCSO said the medical examiner positively identified the person as 24-year old Cody Allen Deel of Coeburn. He had been reported missing to the Coeburn Police Department on Aug. 10.

More about the discovery from the Kingsport Times-News.