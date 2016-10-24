Bristol man leads deputies on 40-mile chase into Kingsport

Near the Lynn Garden exit of I-26, Mark Morrison, 33, finally bailed from his SUV, which by then was riding on three flat tires and one rim. He reportedly ran into a wooded area but was located and taken into custody on multiple charges, including felony reckless endangerment.

According to records at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, about 5:20 Saturday morning deputies were alerted to a police pursuit heading south on I-81 from Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office reports that Morrison was wanted by that agency on a warrant for malicious wounding, related to a previous domestic assault. Before entering Interstate 81 at Exit 7 in Virginia, Morrison reportedly fled an attempted traffic stop on nearby Wallace Pike.

SCSO records pick up the continued pursuit into Tennessee. To try and stop Morrison's flight within a GMC Denali, the Tennessee Highway Patrol placed stop sticks near mile marker 74 of I-81, aiming to delfate his tires. One tire began to lose air, notes an SCSO incident report, but Morrison was able to continue driving south on I-81, swerving back and forth with multiple police units still giving chase.

