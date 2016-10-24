logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
body found

Body found near Guest River Gorge in SW Virginia

Kingsport Times-News • Today at 1:16 PM

WISE, Va. — Wise County authorities await confirmation from the medical examiners office in Roanoke of the identification of a body discovered Sunday in the Guest River Gorge, a Jefferson National Forest scenic trail and recreation area located south of Coeburn.

Hikers discovered the male body along the trail and alerted authorities at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said at around 10:25 a.m. Monday.

Slemp said the remains "have not yet been completely positively identified" but believe it might be an individual reported missing by family members.

"We have information on a possible missing person, so is this the guy? We can't at this moment officially say," Slemp said. No identification was found on the body, he said.

More about the discovery from the Kingsport Times-News.

Recommended for You