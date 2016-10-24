Body found near Guest River Gorge in SW Virginia

Hikers discovered the male body along the trail and alerted authorities at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said at around 10:25 a.m. Monday.

Slemp said the remains "have not yet been completely positively identified" but believe it might be an individual reported missing by family members.

"We have information on a possible missing person, so is this the guy? We can't at this moment officially say," Slemp said. No identification was found on the body, he said.

More about the discovery from the Kingsport Times-News.