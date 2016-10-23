Man wanted in three counties attacks Marines, police say

The Marines, Michael Webb and Jacob Hawkins, told Investigator Harmon Duncan of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department that they interrupted the man while he was exiting their vehicle while it was parked on Old Lewis Road on Sept. 17.

Duncan said the Marines told him the man “took a couple of swings at us while holding a knife he took from the center console of my car.”

Webb said words were exchanged. The man then dropped the knife and fled into the surrounding woods. The Marines said the man was attacking them in order to escape. They did not pursue the man in the darkness.

Kevin Darrell Fitts, 46, 159 Boton Road, Greeneville, was later arrested and charged in Carter County with one count of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, nine counts of burglary, eight counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft of property and five counts of identity theft.

The warrants were taken out by Detective Joe Harrah of the Elizabethton Police Department and Duncan and Investigator Penny Garland of the Sheriff’s Department. The warrants said the incidents took place in August and September.

Harrah reported that Fitts was a suspect following the burglaries to eight vehicles at several residences on Calvin Phillips Drive on Aug. 3. One of the victims reported to police that her credit card had been used at the Sunoco on the Milligan Highway and at a Roadrunner on East Unaka Avenue.

From this information, Harrah checked the store security camera and said he recognized the vehicle Fitts drove.

Three more people reported to Harrah that their credit cards had been stolen and used Sept. 8 at stores on the Milligan Highway and West Elk Avenue.

Duncan reported that 11 auto burglaries and two auto thefts took place on the nights of Sept. 11 and 17. Duncan said he suspected Fitts and learned he was also wanted for crimes committed in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Unicoi.

Fitts appeared in Sessions Court on Friday. His case was bound over to Criminal Court.