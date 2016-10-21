NE Tennessee couple accused of dragging man with car during robbery attempt

The victim, Brady Anthony Temple, told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that during the alleged assault his cash and an !Pad were stolen by Chad Lee Rowe and Ashley Ann Russell.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday HCSO Deputy Reba Matthews and Cpl. Sam Wilhoit responded to a residence on Grigsby School Road where Russell was believed to be staying.

They located Russell there, but Kayla Elizabeth Thomas, 25, of that address, allegedly stated that Rowe had left walking a short time earlier.

