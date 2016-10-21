Justice Center security committee mandates barriers

Three metal bollards — short vertical posts used as a traffic barriers — are now positioned between the four large columns outside the front entrance of the Justice Center.

“As of Feb. 3 of this year, the committee voted to fund the bollards,” Chancellor John Rambo, who leads the courthouse security committee, said. “The reason you do that is most court security recommendations are to keep vehicles from parking or being able to drive into a building. The entrance to the Justice Center is all glass.”

Rambo said the need for the added feature became more apparent before the installation after a local TV news van was pulled between the columns under the covered area of the entrance while the station was covering a murder trial.

“The van pulled up under the porch of the Justice Center. … that made it obvious that if you could drive a big van up to the glass entrance that there was nothing protecting the public and the officers working the front entrance from someone, either intentionally or negligently, driving a vehicle into the front entrance.”

Rambo noted that it was the proximity to which a terrorist was able to park a truck filled with explosives to an Oklahoma federal building that caused death and destruction.

“If you look at the federal courthouse in Greeneville, vehicles can’t get close to the building simply because that is identified risk to a public building.

“Bollards were a cheap way to keep vehicles from driving easily into the front entrance of the Justice Center,” Rambo said. “Whether it was part of the original plan … I've heard that it was and was eliminated as a cost saving measure or for aesthetic reasons. I don’t know if that is accurate or not.”