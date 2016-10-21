Four finalists for Elizabethton Police Chief named

The four were selected after an interview process before a selection committee Tuesday and Wednesday.

The four are:

• Kenneth W. Davis, assistant director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency;

• Robert Daryl Fisher, director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training School, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College;

• Chris W. Mathes, public safety officer, East Tennessee State University;

• Jason Shaw, interim chief, Elizabethton Police Department.

The selection process began with 12 candidates. The four finalists will go through the final stage of the process next week.

Davis has served in several law enforcement capacities, including patrol officer, criminal investigator, special agent and crime scene investigator with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Davis served as a captain with the Marion County, S.C., Sheriff’s Office from 2003-07. He was chief of police chief of the Mullins, S.C., Police Department from 2009-12.

He then served as city administrator of Mullins in 2012. He was chief of police of the Jefferson City Police Department from 2012-14 before moving to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. He holds a doctorate in public safety and was a distinguished graduate from Capella University in 2014.

Fisher has worked as a patrol officer, criminal investigations detective, narcotics agent, SWAT team member, patrol sergeant and criminal investigation sergeant with the Asheville (N.C.) Police Department. He retired from the department as patrol operations division commander.

He then joined the University of North Carolina at Asheville Police Department. He has been with Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, where he served as criminal justice department chairman from 2013-16. He holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Western Carolina University.

Mathes is well known in the region. He served as a public safety officer and criminal investigator for the Johnson City Police Department from 1992-98. He then became an agent with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in the Miami Field Division from 1998-2006.

He was elected sheriff of Carter County, serving in that position from 2006-14. He has been a public safety officer for East Tennessee State University Public Safety in 2015-16.

Shaw is the interim police chief and has served his entire career with the Elizabethton Police Department. His career began in 1999. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2005 and to patrol captain in 2008. He has also served as a member of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years.

He recently retired as fire chief to focus on his responsibilities as interim police chief.