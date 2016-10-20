Jonesborough man charged with passing worthless checks

Darrell Lansing Hobbs, 38, 120 Douglas Shed Road, Jonesborough, was charged with worthless checks over $1,000 and worthless checks under $500. The two purchases occurred at Tri-City Mower and Saw, 2515 W. Market St. a year ago.

Police said Hobbs went to the lawn equipment business, purchased a string trimmer and paid with a check. Later the same day, Hobbs returned to the store and bought two more string trimmers, a leaf blower, oil and trimming line, using another check as payment. The business discovered later that the checks were bad, and Hobbs never returned to pay for the items he took.

Hobbs had been in jail in Sullivan County on unrelated charges and was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on the worthless check charges. He was being held on a $6,000 pending his arraignment set for Oct. 24.