Johnson City man accused of baseball bat attack

Police were called to 1714 Carter Ave. about 7:45 p.m. to check on a fight in progress. They learned that Donald J. Brummitt had been in a verbal argument at that address, left for his own residence and returned with the bat. Police said he struck the victim’s back with the bat, causing minor injuries. Police did not identify the victim in a news release, and court documents from the case were not yet available.

Brummitt, 53, 1003 Sells Ave., was charged with aggravated assault. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.