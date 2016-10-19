Elizabethton police chief candidates narrowed to four

The four finalists will be revealed to the public as soon as all six men who participated in the latest stage of the assessment have been notified. A press release issued by City Manager Jerome Kitchens said the notification process should take a few days.

There had originally been 12 applicants for the position. That group had been was narrowed to the six who participated in the assessments on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This is a slow and desperate process to find the most qualified person with the best fit for the city. As someone quipped, ‘this is a big hire.’ We are treating it with all of the attention it deserves,” Kitchens said.

One of the four men is known as a result of statements in the press release. It referred to the final four as being three men and the interim chief of police, who is Jason Shaw.

Tuesday and Wednesday the six remaining candidates went through an “assessment center” process. The University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service assisted in the assessment.

Kitchens said the assessment panel consisted of a panel of four experts, “each of whom are from out of town and experienced in the hiring and assessment process.”

The three finalists and Shaw will now go on to the next phase of the assessment, which includes a background check and a standardized psychological assessment. That portion of the assessment will be done next week.

The last two steps in the process are interviews with the city manager and the actual selection, using the information that has been gathered.

The evaluation used by the assessment panel include:

•Management skills and principles;

•Knowledge of current legal issues;

•Analytical skills and knowledge of technology resources;

•Interpersonal skills;

•Work habits and motivation.