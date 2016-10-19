Meth & Moonshine: Man attacked band during Heritage Days in Rogersville, police say

When police officers arrived on the scene, band members were trying to fend off Johnathan Douglas Bradley with their guitars. Rogersville Police Department Chief Doug Nelson said some civilians had gotten three knives away from Bradley before officers arrived. It took seven Rogersville police officers to hold Bradley down and get the handcuffs on him.

Monday morning, Bradley, 35, 104 W. Main St., Rogersville, was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including three counts of assault (the band members), three counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, going armed and vandalism.

