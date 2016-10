Curtis L. Hitechew, 20, 8745 U.S. Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, was sentenced to two days in jail, a year’s probation with Cross Roads, ordered not to drive in Tennessee for a year and to take a DUI driving school. He was also fined $350 and court costs.

Cpl. Eric Buck of the Elizabethton Police Department reported that Hitechew crashed his Subaru into the front of a house at 100 E. K St. around 12:28 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.