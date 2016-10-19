Johnson City police serve man with crack warrants, allegedly find more crack

Willie Caffey, no address available, was served with warrants charging him with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs (crack cocaine) and one count of sale of schedule III drugs (Suboxone).

Police said a felony amount of schedule II narcotics (crack cocaine) was found in Caffey’s possession at the time of his arrest, and he was charged with an additional count of schedule II for resale (crack cocaine).

Caffey was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $51,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.]

Caffey has been a frequent guest at the Detention Center:

- On July 10, he was charged with driving on a suspended license (multiple).

- On June 27, he was charged with simple possession/casual exchange.

- On Jan. 2, he was charged with fifth offense driving on a suspended license.

- On Dec. 9 and again on Dec. 15, he was charged with failure to appear in court.