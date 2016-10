The crash happened on State of Franklin Road near the entrance to Food City about 6:20 p.m.

Police said Justin B. Cannon, intentionally rammed a black Acura MDX as they were negotiating a curve. The passenger inside the vehicle that was struck was an acquaintance of Cannon.

Cannon, 3813 Woodleaf Lane, Kingsport, was charged with aggravated assault. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.