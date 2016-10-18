Elizabethton interviewing future police chief

Four of the six were interviewed on Tuesday. The two remaining candidates will be interviewed today. The four interviewed on Tuesday included Kenneth Davis, Robert Fisher, James Nygaard and Daniel Terry. Interim Chief Jason Shaw and former Carter County Sheriff Chris Mathes will be interviewed today.

Davis served as chief of the Jefferson City Police Department before becoming assistant director with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Fisher served with the Asheville (N.C.) Police Department, then served with the University of North Carolina at Asheville and now with the Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

Nygaard served with the Lee County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Department, the Fort Pierce (Fla.) Police Department and currently serves with the office of the Florida State Attorney.

Terry serves with the Elmhurst (Ill.) Police Department, where he is deputy commander.

Shaw has served his career with the Elizabethton department, rising from patrol officer to captain prior to the being appointed as interim with the decision by former chief Greg Workman to take the city’s purchasing director position. Shaw also serves as chief of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Mathes served as sheriff of Carter County for eight years, from 2006-14. He began his career with the Johnson City Police Department and then became a federal agent with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Department.