Deceased brothers implicated in 1988 SW Virginia murder case

The grand jury's findings, first impaneled in 2012, implicated Short's brother-in-law, Roger Mullins, for the murder and Mullins' brother, former WCSCO Investigator David Mullins, for covering up the crime for his brother and spoiling a proper investigation.

With members of Short's family in attendance, Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp on Tuesday revealed the findings of the special grand jury that had been sealed until last Friday, when Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Hamilton ordered the record unsealed upon a motion to do so by Slemp.

Short was killed by a shotgun blast to the chest on May 20, 1988 in a remote section of the Glady Fork area of the county near Pound. Investigators determined Short had been ambushed from a 'hunting blind' positioned about eight feet atop an embankment with a clear field of fire along an old strip mine bench.

More on the revelations from the Kingsport Times-News.