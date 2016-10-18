Break expected in 28-year old SW Virginia murder case

Slemp said he will host the press conference with Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes and the Virginia State Police at 10:30 a.m. at the Wise County Justice Center.

Last Friday, Slemp said he filed a motion in Wise County Circuit Court to unseal the findings of the special grand jury in the Short murder case. He said an order permitting release of those grand jury findings was entered by the court the same day.

Short, 48, was found dead of a shotgun blast to the chest along a trail that meandered along an abandoned strip mine located in the Gladyfork area near Pound on May 20, 1988. Authorities have said they believe the fatal shot was fired from a “hunting blind” fashioned out of tree stumps and brush perched atop an embankment about eight feet above and overlooking the trail.

