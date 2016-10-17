Kingsport couple charged after passenger allegedly fires at Virginia state trooper

According to a press release from Corinne N. Geller, VSP public relations director, shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Trooper S.A. Gaultney initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Civic traveling west on Interstate 64 near the 160 mile marker in Louisa County, which is northwest of Richmond.

The Honda reportedly came through the trooper’s radar at 84 mph. The posted speed limit is 70.

Geller said when the Honda refused to stop and sped away in excess of 100 mph, a pursuit was initiated.

