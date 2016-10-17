logo
fugitive from justice

Kentucky man wanted in Virginia arrested in Johnson City

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 1:08 PM

A wanted Kentucky man was found in Johnson City on Saturday when local police went to check on the welfare of a person in a Broyles Drive shopping center parking lot.

Christopher Allen Bennett, 31, 1403 Highway 1137, Cawaood, Kentucky, was wanted on two counts of violation of probation with full extradition in Jonesville, Virginia.

He was one of four people police encountered and conducted background checks on during the welfare check about 5:45 p.m. Saturday at 109 Broyles Drive.

Bennett was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice for a crime in another state. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting a hearing set for today in Sessions Court.

