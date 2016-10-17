Kentucky man wanted in Virginia arrested in Johnson City

Christopher Allen Bennett, 31, 1403 Highway 1137, Cawaood, Kentucky, was wanted on two counts of violation of probation with full extradition in Jonesville, Virginia.

He was one of four people police encountered and conducted background checks on during the welfare check about 5:45 p.m. Saturday at 109 Broyles Drive.

Bennett was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice for a crime in another state. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting a hearing set for today in Sessions Court.