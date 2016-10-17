Combative hospital patient at Kingsport hospital faces aggravated assault charges

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the incident occurred Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers were called to the HVMC emergency room due to a disruptive patient.

Outside a room that held Daniel R. Jennings, 39, police found three security guards and two members of the ER staff. The reason for Jennings being at the hospital is not specified in a KPD release, but a nurse reportedly stated that he would be discharged after providing a urine sample.

When the nurse entered Jennings' room, he reportedly took an aggressive fighting stance, raised his fists and threatened to assault her. A police officer then entered the room, and Jennings began yelling and cursing.

More about the charges from the Kingsport Times-News.