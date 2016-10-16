Though meth lab numbers aren't rising, “It’s still here”

As it turns out, two of them have pending meth production charges in their home state.

But even with arrests like this, the number of suspected meth labs discovered locally hasn’t risen.

“There have been 10 labs this year that Washington County worked,” Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Doug Gregg said. “That’s pretty close to last year.”

Meth, he said, is something that’s pretty much here to stay.

“It’s still here,” Gregg said. “The FBI is working cases, the DEA is working cases, the ATF is working cases. There’s been large conspiracy cases worked around and in Washington County. Earlier this year, Johnson City took four or five pounds off a guy.”

That amount, he said, is huge for this area. The man made bond and went back to Georgia, but he returned for a child custody hearing and was arrested on a violation out of Georgia, Gregg said.

In the hotel room, Gregg said he found an ounce of crystal meth from a safe the man brought with him.

“Almost every case I’ve had, if they’re cooking, they’re cooking a little for themselves and cooking a little to sell to keep the process going,” he said.

Another continuing problem, according to Gregg, is bath salts and gravel.

“It seems like it’s gotten a foothold,” he said. The synthetic drug can be more dangerous than cocaine, drug officials have said.

Gregg said officers are also on the lookout for various forms of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller often used as a cutting agent for other drugs, which creates a deadly combination, even in small doses.

“We've had notifications from the DEA about a huge influx of fentanyl, and deaths and overdoses from that,” Gregg said. “We haven’t seen that here yet … the stuff they’re importing is a powder.”

Gregg said in a recent raid in Connecticut, officers used a flash-bang explosive before entering a building where fentaynl was being used as a cutting agent with heroin. The flash bang caused the fentanyl powder to spread into the air, and when officers entered the building, they breathed in the drug. Several officers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

In the local case involving the six people from Kentucky, police first responded to a call shortly before 12:30 a.m. Oct. 1 about a “several suspicious people” attempting to purchase Sudafed at Walgreens, 429 N. State of Franklin Road.

By the time officers arrived, the people had left in a red SUV headed toward North Johnson City on West Market Street. On the way to Walgreens, officers spotted a red Ford Explorer with a Kentucky plate and pulled the vehicle over on West Market near Knob Creek Road.