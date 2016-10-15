2 Florida men charged in September credit card frauds

According to a news release, photographs of Donald O’Neal Myers III, 29, Miami, and Marcus Anthony Drummond, 26, Palmetto Bay, Fla., were distributed to local media outlets and retailers as being suspects in the case.

On Friday, the men were seen inside the Target on North Roan Street and arrested by police.

Myers, who officers identified as the man using the “cloned” cards, was charged with eight counts of identity theft, eight counts of credit card fraud and eight counts of criminal simulation.

Police said they found evidence on Drummond that led to eight charges of criminal simulation.

Myers and Drummond were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Myers was being held on $165,000 bond and Drummond was held on $80,000 bond. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 9 a.m. in Sessions Court.

Johnson City police’s Criminal Investigations Unit is asking the public to call 423-434-6166 if anyone has more information regarding the credit card frauds. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming.