Police: Two charged in series of credit card frauds

Donald O’Neal Myers III, 29, of Miami, was charged with eight counts of identity theft, eight counts of credit card fraud and eight counts of criminal simulation. Marcus Anthony Drummond, 26, of Palmetto Bay, was charged with eight counts of criminal simulation.

Photographs were obtained of a suspect in the fraud cases and distributed throughout surrounding jurisdictions and the media, police said. On Friday, the suspect in the photos was observed at Target, 2116 N. Roan St.

Officers were able to respond and take Myers and Drummond into custody. Myers was identified as the suspect using altered/cloned credit cards throughout the city during the listed time period, police said.

Drummond had evidence on him that resulted in his charges, the release said.

Myers was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $165,000 bond. Drummond was also taken to jail and held in lieu of $80,000 bond. Both are set to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Monday at 9 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more information on these incidents is being sought. More charges may be forthcoming, police said.

