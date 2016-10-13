Police seek public's help to identify credit card cloner

JCPD Sgt. Don Shepard said the man has been to several businesses in and around Johnson City using credit card information that doesn’t belong to him.

“The victims in these cases have their credit cards in their possession, and it is unknown how or where the information is gathered to clone the credit cards,” Shepard said. The JCPD criminal investigation division is working “multiple cases where charges of identity theft and credit card fraud can be placed on the suspect” when they figure out his identity, Shepard said.

“Johnson City Police Department is urging anyone with questionable charges made on their account, to contact their banking institution and their local police agency,” he said.

Anyone having information is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423)434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.