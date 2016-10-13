logo
NE Tennessee man accused of dumping tons of trash, charged with criminal littering

Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 1:05 PM

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who was identified by several people, including one family member, for allegedly dumping tons of garbage in a ditch near Rogersville was arrested earlier this month on a littering charge.

Raymond Lee Collins, 50, 117 Devils Nose Road, Rogersville, was arraigned Oct. 3 in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of aggravated criminal littering, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 21, Hawkins County deputies, including Detective Marc Bass, were dispatched to a littering complaint on Devil Nose Road off Route 70-N just north of Rogersville.

Hawkins County Solid Waste Director Charlie Freeman reported that someone had dumped a large quantity of trash into a ditch beside the road.

More about the trash charges from the Kingsport Times-News.

