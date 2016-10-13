Johnson City police nab man wanted on theft, credit card fraud charges

Michael V. Bristol, 44, 1411 E. Watauga Ave., was found at the Value Place Hotel in north Johnson City, where he was served with nine warrants for offenses that occurred on different dates and at different locations in Johnson City. Bristol also had numerous other warrants from several surrounding agencies for similar offenses.

Bristol was charged with a total of 22 counts of identity theft, 12 counts of credit card fraud, 8 counts of theft under $500, Forgery, auto burglary, and evading arrest.

He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $254,000 for the nine city warrants. He’s scheduled to appear today in Sessions Court.