East Tennessee trio charged with kidnapping Bristol, Va. man

Matthew Kess of Bristol, Va., contacted police on Sunday and said he had been kidnapped, according to a Hamblen County Sheriff's Office news release. An investigation revealed Kris Eidson and Veronica Raines Dreadin held Kess against his will at 373 Hyatt Lane because they believed he stole Eidson's wallet and $500 in cash, according to the release.

Eidson, Dreadin and another man, Michael Cufone, assaulted Kess and threatened to kill him if he didn't confess to taking Eidson's wallet, the release states. At one point, Dreadin left the house and attempted to withdraw money using Kess' credit and debit cards, according to the release.

Authorities believe Kess convinced his captors to drive him to Walmart, where he slipped a note to the cashier that said to call the police. Hamblen County detectives later searched the Hyatt Lane home and found Eidson was in possession of several drugs, according to the release.

