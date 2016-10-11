Twelve apply for Elizabethton chief of police position

With the deadline for submitting applications passed, there are four well-known law enforcement officers and eight from outside the region vying for the position, some from as far away as Florida and Illinois.

The local applicants include the interim chief, Jason Shaw. He has served his career with the Elizabethton department, rising from patrol officer to captain prior to the being appointed as interim with the decision by former chief Greg Workman to take the city’s purchasing director position. Shaw also serves as chief of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Kelly Bowers also served as an officer with the Elizabethton Police Department. She also served with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and now serves in the Kingsport Police Department.

Another well-known applicant is Chris Mathes, who served as sheriff of Carter County for eight years. He began his career with the Johnson City Police Department and then became a federal agent with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Department.

Timothy Horne served with the Kingsport Police Department before he was hired by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.

Kenneth Davis served as chief of the Jefferson City Police Department before becoming assistant director with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Charles DeMar has 30 years of experience in the Marine Corps.

Robert Fisher served with the Asheville (N.C.) Police Department, then served with the University of North Carolina at Asheville and now with the Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

David Hindman served with the Palling (Ga.) Police Department, the Fulton County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Department and the Millersville (Ga.) Police Department.

James Nygaard served with the Lee County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Department, the Fort Pierce (Fla.) Police Department and currently serves with the office of the Florida State Attorney.

James Paris served as chief of police of the town of Mason and currently serves with Security One in Memphis.

Randy Phelps served with the Hopkinsville (Ky.) Police Department and currently with the Humphrey County Sheriff’s Department.

Daniel Terry serves with the Elmhurst (Ill.) Police Department, where he is deputy commander.