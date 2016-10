Logan Feichtner died at the scene after being struck by the oncoming truck along the 2600 block of Ball Camp-Byington Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Feichtner, a student at Karns Elementary School, was playing with his older brother and two other boys in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived. Knox County Schools are closed for fall break this week.

