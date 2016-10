Police said Jamie Depew, 30, Lamont Street, entered the apartment uninvited and demanded the woman call him a taxi while brandishing the box cutter. The woman complied, and Depew left her apartment in the cab.

A short time later, police found Depew by using the woman’s description and charged him with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $70,000 bond. He will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. today in Sessions court.