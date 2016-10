Timothy Wayne Gray Jr., 30, 285 Bulldog Miller Road, was accused of causing serious injury in the assault at Cook Out, 1206 W. State of Franklin Road, on Sept. 10.

Gray was charged with aggravated assault and jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. A Sessions Court appearance was set for Wednesday.

Gray was arrested in September 2015 and charged with simple domestic assault.