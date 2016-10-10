Hampton woman charged with pointing rifle at husband

Melissa S. Finney, 49, 3435 Highway 321, Hampton was charged with aggravated assault under domestic violence. Deputy Paul Morrell said he went to the residence on Friday afternoon and spoke with Finney’s husband, who said he came out of the bedroom and found his wife pointing a .22 caliber rifle at him, sticking the barrel in his stomach.

Mr. Finney said he wrestled the rifle away from his wife and left the residence. Morrell said he then gave the house key to the officers so they could make entry in the event his wife refused to come to the door.

Morrell said he and Sgt. Isaac Rhea made entry and found Mrs. Finney sitting on the couch in the living room. He reported she told him she had been arguing with her husband. Morrell said she told him she picked up the gun to protect herself and ordered him to leave.

Mrs. Finney is scheduled to answer the charge in Sessions Court on Nov. 15.