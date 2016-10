The grand jury returned indictments against James Earl Mullins, Patrick Blake Ryan, and Jody Lee Horner on one count each of permitting or facilitating escape.

That’s a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

Timothy Millard Rose, 33, 1162 Moreland Drive, Kingsport, was also indicted Monday on one count of felony escape, a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years.

