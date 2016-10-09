Kingsport man charged after disturbance at Capone's

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded at about 3:27 a.m. to a call at Capone’s, 227 E. Main St. When they arrived, police made contact with Michael Richardson, 49, 3917 Thornton Drive, who was accused by the Capone’s staff of causing a disturbance.

As officers tried to investigate, Richardson allegedly attempted to start an argument with the employees. Police said his behavior continued to worsen, forcing officers to arrest him on a public intoxication charge. Richardson then attempted to resist and was charged with resisting arrest.

While being booked into the Washington County Detention Center, police said Richardson was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine, which resulted in a charge of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Richardson was held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $6,500 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.