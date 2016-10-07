Johnson City Police Department City man charged with selling counterfeit controlled substance Johnson City Press • Today at 6:53 PM A city man was charged Thursday with selling a counterfeit controlled substance, a felony, after an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs, Johnson City police said in a news release. James Davis, 23, 302 Royal Circle, Apt. 43, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $5,000 bond pending an arraignment scheduled for Friday. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.