Washington County inmate picks up vehicle theft charge from Johnson City police

Jeremiah Lee Collins, 32, 3311 Martindale Drive, had been pegged as a suspect when a motorized scooter was stolen from 111 Glen Stone Court. Police said investigators determined the Collins was the man shown in security camera images retrieved from the scene.

On Wednesday, police served Collins with a warrant on the charge at the Washington County Detention Center, where he was already booked on previous charges. Collins was jailed Sept. 22 on charges of violating his probation and failure to appear in court.

The felony charge carried a $5,000 bond with arraignment set for Thursday in Washington County Sessions Court.