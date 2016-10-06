logo
Prisons

2 Tennessee prison officers accused of sex with inmates

Dave Boucher , The Tennessean • Updated Today at 9:33 AM

Two officers at a large prison about 50 miles north of Memphis were fired and charged with felonies in September after reportedly having sexual contact with inmates, Tennessee Department of Correction spokeswoman Neysa Taylor said Tuesday.

Both officers were employed at West Tennessee State Penitentiary, located in Lauderdale County. Laura Hudson was an officer on the male side of the facility and Frederick Pegues worked at the Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center, the newly created portion of the prison devoted to housing female inmates.

Hudson was arrested Sept. 5 and Pegues was arrested Sept. 26, Taylor said. Both are accused of sexual contact with inmates, a class E felony, the least serious felony under Tennessee law but still punishable by up to 6 years in prison.

"The safety and security of our prisons is of the utmost importance, and we don’t tolerate this type of conduct from anyone," Taylor said.

