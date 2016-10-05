Carter County killer dies on death row

David McNish, 63, was found unresponsive by medical staff about 5:55 a.m. in the prison's infirmary, according to a Tennessee Department of Correction news release.

McNish appears to have died of natural causes, according to the department. A final medical assessment by a coroner is pending.

He was sentenced to death in Carter County in 1984 after being convicted of first-degree murder in the beating death of his 70-year-old neighbor on April 5, 1983, with a glass vase.

