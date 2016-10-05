Carter Co. Subway burglar clocked in, used personal security code to grab cash, deputies say

The burglary was discovered at 6:30 a.m. when the restaurant’s manager, Auburn Presnell, found the door to the business unlocked and the burglar alarm turned off. She also found $263 in the cash registers was missing.

When Presnell checked the business log, it reported that Shank had clocked in at 2:35 a.m. She told investigators there was no reason for Shank to be in the business at that time.

There were several other pieces of incriminating evidence. Video cameras showed the burglar in the store at the time Shank had clocked in

Another piece of evidence was that the burglar alarm was turned off and the cash registers were accessed using Shank’s security code. The video shows a man wearing a ski mask using a security code on the burglar alarm and cash register.

Other pieces of evidence included the image of the burglar on the video appeared to be the same size as Shank. Also the image showed a red checkered shirt sticking out of the back pocket of the burglar. The manager then checked video from the time Shank was at work earlier that day. Shanks was wearing a red checkered shirt. Both the image of the burglar and the video of Shank showed they were wearing the same type and color of shoes. Finally, the manager said, Shank was the only male employee at the restaurant.

The manager said she made sure that employees turn in their keys to the business when they quit the job. She said the security codes are changed regularly.

Shank, 27, 141 Rufus Taylor Road, pleaded guilty in Sessions Court on Wednesday on a charge of theft under $500. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. placed Shank on probation for a year and ordered him to pay a $50 fine and court costs. Bowers also ordered Shank to pay $263 in restitution to Subway by Dec. 6.