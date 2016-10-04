Suicide suspected in weekend death at Shook Branch

ELIZABETHTON — The death of a Jonesborough woman at Shook Branch Recreation Area on Saturday afternoon is being treated as a suicide by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Larry Vaughn said witnesses told him a car driven by a woman left the highway, went down a steep bank and then went into the lake around 5 p.m.

When the car was recovered, the body of a woman was found inside. She was identified as Trissa Ilene Nave, 65, 126 Potter Lane, Jonesborough.

Vaughn spoke with four witnesses, a man and woman from Johnson City and a man and woman from Jesup, Ga. One of the couples was on a boat, which went immediately to the spot where the car sank.

The spot was 15 feet deep and 40 yards from the shore, making it impossible for first responders to get to the vehicle.

Vaughn checked the area where the car went off the road, and reported finding a purse and a Bible next to a tree. He said he found a short handwritten note in the purse, along with Nave’s identification and personal papers.

He said the note “appeared to be a short suicide message.” He said the nearby Bible was bookmarked on the 16th Chapter of Proverbs.

Based on witness accounts and the note, Vaughn said “it appeared that the driver had intentionally driven into the lake.”

The car was pulled from the lake by Mountainview Wrecker Service of Mountain City.

After the car was recovered, Vaughn said he found the ignition switch was in the ON position and the gear selector was in drive. The driver’s side window was a third of the way down.

He said Nave was found in the back seat, with only her legs in the front seat. He said there was no major trauma visible on Nave’s body.

The body was taken to Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy. The agencies responding to the scene included the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Carter County Rescue Squad, the U.S. Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and a medical investigator from the Quillen college.

Following the recovery, Vaughn went to the listed address for Nave and provided notification to her husband. Vaughn said Mrs. Nave had threatened suicide in the past and earlier Saturday she had asked him for a firearm.

Mr. Nave said he briefly left the residence, and when he returned he found a letter that indicated she planned to commit suicide. Mr. Nave said he did not take it seriously because she had made multiple prior threats to commit suicide.

Mr. Nave told Vaughn that his wife suffered from lupus and was taking Lortabs for pain.

Vaughn presented Mr. Nave wtih his wife’s purse and its contents and also gave him the Bible.