Sheriff: NE Tennessee woman killed niece after text message argument

Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 5127 Carters Valley Road, Lot 16, Church Hill.

Arriving sheriff's deputies found Brittany Leann Murray, 25, 1657 Dexter Road, Kingsport, lying in the road directly in front of the residence with a single gunshot wound to her head.

During the investigation, it was determined that an argument via text messages had occurred between Murray and her aunt Beth Anne Manis, 43, of 5127 Carters Valley Road, Lot 6, Church Hill.

