Man involved in Johnson City police standoff arraigned on aggravated assault, kidnapping charges

Brad A. Millsap, 39, 147 Woodland Circle, Jonesborough, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at the Volunteer Lodge, 2316 Browns Mill Road, on charges of aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping, sexual battery and interference with emergency calls.

The ordeal started Monday afternoon when Millsap became angry over a post on the woman’s Facebook page. Lori Franklin told reporters that she’d been dating Millsap for a few weeks, and he had gotten angry Monday afternoon at post one of her friends had made. Franklin said that’s when he began acting strangely, which quickly turned to violence.

“He beat me for at least two hours,” Franklin said. “He kept saying ‘I’m going to kill you, you’re going to die.’ And I kept saying, ‘Please stop, please don’t do this to my kids.’ ”

Franklin said Millsap threatened her with rape, stuck her head under a running faucet and in the empty bathtub, and pretended to shoot her before she was able to escape. Franklin said she beat on the glass begging the owners of the motel for help, but said they wouldn’t let her in the office. That’s when she ran across the street, and a woman ran to help her and called 911.

Officers negotiated with Millsap about five hours before using a chemical agent to flush him out. Police had blocked areas around the motel, including the North Roan Street exit ramp from Interstate 26 that runs almost adjacent to the motel.

Police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. after Franklin escaped from Millsap, who had by that time locked himself in the room and refused to comply with officers to exit. As the negotiations were ongoing, Franklin was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated and released. She returned to the scene to retrieve her belongings and spoke to reporters.

Millsap was initially only charged with aggravated assault, but after officers interviewed Franklin, the other charges were added. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond. Judge Don Arnold set an Oct. 10 preliminary hearing for Millsap.