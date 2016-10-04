NE Tennessee man accused of threatening family with knife, taunting deputies with liquor bottle

Around 5 p.m. Friday, Hawkins County deputies responded to a domestic complaint at 103 Mary Trent Road in a rural area on the northern edge of the county near the Hancock County line.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nathan Simpson said that when he arrived at the residence, witnesses pointed him to the suspect, Terry Lee Lawson, who was sitting in a blue SUV about 60 feet from the road.

Simpson said one witness warned deputies, “Be careful. He has a large knife on him.”

