Jonesborough police chief search to start soon

Ford’s comment comes just days after Matt Hawkins submitted his resignation following his placement on administrative leave. The unexpected leave came because of a disagreement over how the department was being run, according to Ford.

“I have been in the position of operations manager and public safety director … I have taken charge of the police department as public safety director,” Ford said Tuesday. Major Matt Rice, he said, is the highest-ranking officer at the department, but will not serve as interim chief. Town attorney Jim Wheeler said last week that Rice was leading the department, but Ford said that was incorrect information.

Ford issued a statement Friday detailing recent events at the department, including Hawkins being placed on leave and the resignations of both Hawkins and Major Natalie Hilton, the latter of which went into effect in August. Rumors were swirling about allegations of sexual harassment, but Ford said there is no truth to any such allegation.

“Obviously, if there was sexual harassment occurring in that department or any other department with the town, the employee who committed that act would not be employed here,” Ford said. “I wanted to make sure that people understood there are no allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Hawkins.”

Ford praised Hawkins’ and Hilton’s contributions to the town during their employment.

Ford said he’s already sat down with police department employees to talk about what’s happened and encourage them to continue doing the good job they have been doing.

“We have very good staff and personnel there. I would put our officers against any department anywhere. I have met with all the staff at the pollce department to reiterate that they’re doing a great job and I expect them to continue to do a great job,” Ford said.

He said Hilton’s position won’t be filled until the new chief can make that personnel adjustment once he or she is on board.