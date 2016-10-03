Two arrested in Limestone tractor theft

Luke E. Jennings, 23, 1195 Barren Road, Chuckey, and Justin D. Taylor, 22, 1709 Long Creek Road, Greeneville, were each indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of burglary and one count of felony theft. Investigators said the Kubota tractor was inside a barn when it was allegedly stolen.

With the help of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the tractor — which reportedly had been painted to conceal it’s original color — in Greene County. Investigators said that Jennings and Taylor were developed as suspects in the theft. A grand jury indicted the two men on the charges in September, and they were arrested on the warrants last week, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Both men were released on a $10,000 bond each and are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Criminal Court Nov. 28.