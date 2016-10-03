Motorcyclist killed

Raymond William Simcox, 50, Marion N.C., was killed in the accident. He was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic motorcycle and was following a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Alexander L. Hughes, 17, Hampton. There was a passenger in Hughes’ vehicle. Neither were injured in the crash.

Trooper Brad Proffitt of the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that both vehicles were traveling south on U.S. Highway 321 at 1:30 p.m. He said Hughes stopped to make a left turn, but Simcox was not paying attention and had to brake quickly, causing his motorcycle to skid several feet.

He laid the motorcycle on its left side and skidded several feet until it struck Hughes’ vehicle, which had begun making its left turn, Proffitt said.

Proffitt cited Hughes for driving on a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.