Balloon release to remember murder victims a year after their deaths

“It’s something positive to remember them by,” Henry said outside her parents home at 123 Skyline Road. “We wrote messages we thought they would want to see.”

Henry was joined by three cousins and two family friends, but her sister, Teresa Burnette, couldn’t attend the balloon release. Henry called her sister on FaceTime so she could experience the release as well.

“Can you see them?” Henry asked her sister as she held the phone toward the balloons from the time they were released until they faded from sight.

Robert Kenneth Henry, 66, Melody Diane Henry, 55, and Barbara June Hammonds, 64, were found dead in their beds, shot to death, Oct. 3, 2015. Hammonds moved from Virginia several years before the killings to live with her brother and sister-in-law after her husband died.

The man charged with killing the three is the Henrys’ son, Daniel Henry, who was also was living with his parents at the time. He is being held without bond. Investigators said Daniel Henry fled the area after allegedly shooting his parents and aunt, but he was tracked down in New Orleans later that same day.

Daniel Henry was brought back to Washington County, charged with three counts of first-degree murder. His next court date is Dec. 9. That aspect of her parents’ deaths has been especially difficult for Tiffany Henry because she was close to her brother when they were growing up, she said.

She said the balloon release is another step in her journey through grieving the loss of her parents and aunt.

“It’s just a positive way of remembering them,” she said.