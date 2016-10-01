Police say man tried to evade traffic stop

Jesus A. Hernandez, 20, 206 Big Valley Drive, was charged with speeding, second-offense driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law and felony evading arrest.

Police said the stop came after a traffic violation in which Hernandez was found to be traveling 75 mph in a 45-mph zone. Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but Hernandez kept driving and turned off his lights in an attempt to elude police.

Officers said they continued to follow Hernandez to his residence, where it was discovered that he did not have a driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $11,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, Oct. 3, at 1:30 p.m.